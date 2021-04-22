WCU 2021 spring art exhibit now on display

Printmaker Sean Stewart of Laurel, far right, served as exhibition juror for the 2021 Art Student Exhibit at William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus. Stewart awarded prizes during the show’s opening reception, from left: Alysen Matthews of Mobile, Ala. (printmaking); Bailey Adkins of Biloxi (painting); Rebecca Thompson of Chunchula, Ala. (drawing); Sydney Myers of Hattiesburg (graphic design); and Bethanie Wilson of Hattiesburg (best in show). (Source: William Carey University)
By Renaldo Hopkins | April 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 12:21 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has announced the opening of this year’s Art Student Exhibit at Sarah Ellen Gillespie Museum of Art on the Hattiesburg campus.

The exhibit will be open to visitors until May 15 by appointment or on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Executed under the extreme conditions of the COVID-19 lockdown, and an enlightenment period after traditional classes resumed, this student work internalized the tensions and joys of connecting with one’s self and designing for a brighter future,” said Dr. Read Diket, chair of the WCU Art Department.

Works from four graduating seniors will be featured in another art exhibit, the 2021 Senior Show, which will run from April 27 - May 15, 2021, at Lucile Parker Gallery.
Visiting artist Sean Stewart served as exhibition juror, presented for WCU art classes and awarded prizes during the exhibit’s opening reception.

Stewart, a printmaker from Laurel, also known as “Sean StarWars” in the artistic community, is known for his lively, large-scale woodcut prints.

Here’s a list of the award winners from the opening reception:

  • Best in Show: Graduate student Bethanie Wilson of Hattiesburg for “Portrait in Chaos”
  • Graduate Award: Jesse Parker of Lucedale for “Ceramic Totem”
  • Painting Award: Bailey Adkins of Biloxi for “Nothing”
  • Drawing Award: Rebecca Thompson of Chunchula, Ala., for “Brook Escapade”
  • Printmaking Awards: Christian Lovett of Terry for “In the Eye of the Beholder” and Alysen Matthews of Mobile, Ala., for “179 Skulls”
  • 3D Award: Trinity Stewart of Ellisville for “Rustic Farmhouse”
  • Graphic Design Award: Sydney Myers of Hattiesburg for “Colorado”

Works from four graduating seniors - Dailynn Davis of Lucedale, Anna Henderson of Petal, Christian Lovett of Terry and Trinity Stewart of Ellisville - will be featured in another art exhibit, the 2021 Senior Show, which will run from April 27 - May 15, 2021, at Lucile Parker Gallery. An exhibit of work by faculty members will be on display as well.

WCU's 2021 Art Student Exhibit is currently on display at Sarah Ellen Gillespie Museum of Art on the Hattiesburg campus.
For more information, contact the Gillespie Museum at (601) 318-6561, or the Parker Gallery at (801) 755-4052.

