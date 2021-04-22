Tim’s Two Cents: William Carey University baseball coach Bobby Halford

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with William Carey University baseball coach Bobby Halford.
Halford, who recently logged his 1,200 career win, has represented Carey for the last half-century as a player, coach, athletic director and instructor.
Halford roamed the outfield from 1972-1975 for John O’Keefe and John Stephenson, then joined the coaching staff in 1975 as a graduate assistant.
The following season, Halford was named head women’s basketball coach and assistant baseball coach at the age of 23.
Halford took over as head baseball coach in 1986.
Over that time, Halford has been involved in:
- 2,575 games as head baseball coach, assistant coach, player
- 1,200 wins as head baseball coach
- 376 wins as assistant baseball coach
- 78 wins as a player
- 16 Conference Championships as head coach
- Six NAIA national tournament appearances as head coach
- One NAIA World Series appearance as head coach.
The 36th edition of Halford’s Crusaders stand 27-10 after a doubleheader sweep of Louisiana State University-Alexandria earlier this week.
Halford talks about getting his start, the game of baseball today and what keeps him coming back for more each season.
