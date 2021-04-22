Sheriff: One dead, one in jail after alcohol-fueled fight in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - What started as an argument between two work colleagues in Vancleave ended Wednesday night with a fatal shooting, say authorities.
Jackson County deputies were called to a ranch on Old Fort Bayou Road just before 10 p.m. after one person was shot, said Sheriff Mike Ezell.
Thomas Phillip Pearson II was arrested and is now charged with murder after allegedly grabbing a gun and firing one shot at the victim.
The disagreement that reportedly led to the gunfire began hours earlier. According to the sheriff, a day-long argument spilled into the evening hours. Things got a little too heated after the two began drinking, said Ezell, adding that there were multiple witnesses to the crime.
Pearson was arrested and taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond pending his initial hearing.
The victim has not yet been identified.
