Mississippi National Guard honors new senior enlisted advisor

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard honored Sgt. Maj. Silvester Tatum Thursday as he is the second person ever appointed to the senior enlisted advisor.
As senior enlisted advisor, Tatum will advise the adjutant general on enlisted-related matters for both the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard.
The National Guard came out to attend the change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Shelby to appoint Tatum.
Tatum is succeeding Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines III, who will be heading to our nation’s capital for his new position.
The senior enlisted advisor is the highest position attainable by any enlisted member of the National Guard and is second in command to the adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles.
“I’d also like to thank Maj. Gen. Boyles for selecting myself,” Tatum said. “Also, thank you to Gov. Tate Reeves for approving the selection. It is a great honor to be the next guy for senior enlisted advisor for the state of Mississippi Guard. Thank you.”
Tatum has been a member of the National Guard for nearly 40 years and has received numerous awards and decorations.
