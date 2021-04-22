Jasper County Community Center certified as Red Cross shelter

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Community Center has passed an inspection to earn a certification as a Red Cross storm shelter.
Now, the residents of Jasper County have another shelter they can go to when disaster strikes.
“If there is a storm or emergency, this building is compliant with all of the Red Cross requirements to be a shelter,” said Dorsey Lewis, disaster program specialist for the American Red Cross.
The building had to be inspected to make sure it met all qualifications before it could be certified.
“We looked for what type of facilities do they have inside such as a kitchen, what type of bathroom showers, anything like that,” Lewis said.
Once the inspection was over, they made a conclusion.
“It has the proper facilities, it’s ADA compliant, and that it has enough square foot for the people that are coming in,” Lewis said.
Ronald Keyes, the community center director says, the center’s mission has always been to serve others since it opened in 2019.
“To service here in Bay Springs and Jasper County, and now to open our doors to service the rest of the state, including Red Cross,” Keyes said. “We just want everyone to know that when tragic happens, they have a place to go, and when Red Cross calls, we’ll be ready.”
According to Red Cross, this is the second shelter to open in Jasper County. The other one is in Louin.
The American Red Cross says they are currently looking for more shelters.
If you know of a potential shelter building in your community, reach out to the American Red Cross.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.