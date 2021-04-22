Gas spill causing traffic issues near Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A gas spill near the Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. Highway 98 is causing traffic issues in the area.
Hattiesburg police said Cross Creek Parkway, the entrance to Walmart and Sam’s Club, is currently closed to traffic.
We’re told about 100 gallons of fuel were spilled from a tanker truck that was filling tanks at the Sam’s Club filling station.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill, according to HPD, and a private contractor has been called in to clean up the mess.
Officers are in the area directing traffic, and drivers are being urged to use caution.
There is no word on how long the cleanup could take.
