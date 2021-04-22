First ever Pine Belt music festival kicks off

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday for the first-ever Pine Belt Music Festival.
Brandon Necaise, the owner of Southern Production LLC, organized and promoted the event being held at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center through Saturday.
“I figured the Pine Belt was a great area. We got all the schools here, so why not come here and give the people great concerts,” Necaise said.
DJ T SWAN is one of the many performers over the course of the three-day festival.
“So the entertainers we got are from really all over,” he said. “We have tonight an artist from New Orleans, Choppa. Choppa Style is famous for the New Orleans Saints. I mean, we got a lot going on. Saliva, a rock group. Saturday we got a rock and roll fest and Friday, of course, legendary Tracy Lawrence, country night.”
And there’s more than music to enjoy. The festival grounds have amusement rides, vendors and food. There will also be a crawfish cook-off and car show.
“We have local vendors, but we also have vendors that came from – they just told us they’ve been driving for two days to get to this festival,” Necaise said. “So I’m ready to see all they have to offer.”
DJ T SWAN said he is excited to perform and hopes people come out to have a good time.
“They can expect a lot of music, a lot of food vendors, rides for the kids,” he said. “So it’s a family-friendly event.”
You can view the full lineup below:
Thursday, April 22
- DJ T SWAN/Tabari at 7 p.m.
- Choppa Style at 8 p.m.
- Ying Yang Twins at 9 p.m.
Friday, April 23
- DJ T SWAN/Tabari at 7 p.m.
- Cole Jones at 8 p.m.
- Tracy Lawrence at 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
- Silent Trust at 3:20 p.m.
- Magg Dylan at 4:05 p.m.
- Finger Trick at 4:55 p.m.
- Jay Jones at 5:45 p.m.
- Crank Up the Silence at 6:35 p.m.
- FLAW at 7:35 p.m.
- Framing Hanly at 8:35 p.m.
- Saliva at 9:45 p.m.
Admission to the festival is $20, which does not include amusement rides.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.