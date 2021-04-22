College food pantries keep students focused on class, not food

“We do have a good group that comes [to the pantry], probably 50 to 60 people every time we’re open,” said Sirena Cantrell, a food pantry advisor who also serves as USM’s associate vice-president for student affairs and dean of students. “Even some of our staff members that their spouse may have lost their job and so, they’re struggling and so, we don’t stop anybody. As long as they are a current student, staff, faculty, we want to help everybody in our USM community.”