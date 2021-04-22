Chilly morning, warm and sunny afternoon Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning chilly with sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 30s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs topping out into the low 70s! Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid to low 50s.
Tomorrow will be cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. Thunderstorms will move in Friday night and into Saturday morning. Some of those storms could be severe as a squall line moves through between 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. Right now, it looks like the main threat will be damaging winds with the possibility of a spin-up tornado or two.
Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy with a few t-storms in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s
Sunday will be nicer with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday are looking sunny with highs in the 80s. Another round of storms will return to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.
