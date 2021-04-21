UPDATE: Vehicle stolen overnight in Jones Co. Tuesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was stolen overnight Tuesday.
UPDATE: JCSD, along with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, have recovered the vehicle, and two suspects are now in custody, as Steven Dexter Aycock, 30, of Hattiesburg, and Haleigh Kiara Roberts, 22, of Purvis, were arrested.
According to JCSD, a white 1985 El Camino was stolen from a car hauler trailer on State Route 38.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle or the suspects, contact JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
