Two chicken houses catch fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Jones County rushed to put out fires to two chicken houses early Wednesday morning.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Rustin Volunteer firefighters responded to the fires on 75 Smith Holifield Road at 6 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found two chicken houses on fire, one was fully taken over by flames and the other at about 50%.
Owner Chase McGee said his neighbor called him and reported smoke coming from one of the chicken houses, which prompted McGee to call 911, but before the firefighters arrived, the second chicken house caught on fire.
Each house was severely damaged, with one having damages of catastrophic proportions.
No injuries were reported, and no chickens were in the houses at the time.
M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments aided Rustin in fighting the fire, along with county officials and Dixie Electric being on the scene.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.