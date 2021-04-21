Street paving project set to begin in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Ellisville is set to begin with a new street paving project for the downtown area.
Construction will cost around $500,000, which is being provided for by the state and will feature newly paved streets with curbs and guttering. It will eventually include updated lighting.
In 2017, the city of Ellisville performed an assessment of streets throughout the city to prioritize the needs and growth of the downtown area and to develop a budget estimate to meet those needs.
Streets were assessed based on their surface conditions as well as the condition of existing water and sewer mains located beneath the streets and new water mains and valves were put in before the resurfacing project begins.
Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said there were a lot of moving pieces and parts that needed to be put into place before the project could start.
“We’re proud of downtown Ellisville,” Buckhaults said. “The merchants and people and everybody that comes to Ellisville, that’s what people see, is downtown. There’s no question it’s in bad shape and needing repaired. I appreciate everybody being patient.
“I know it’s been aggravating. I drive on them myself. They’re in bad shape, but we’re doing it right. When we get through with it, it’s going to be fine.”
Work is expected to be completed on the new paving project in about 45 days.
