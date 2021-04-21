PRCC unveils medical simulation lab

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community college unveiled its brand new medical simulation lab Wednesday. The lab and renovation were partially funded by CARES Act money.
$750,000 of CARES Act money paid for the medical equipment inside the Allied Health Simulation Lab at PRCC’s Hattiesburg campus.
“Medical was a big emphasis for this funding and, of course, we had a huge healthcare shortage when COVID hit. So we got to work and answered the call by writing this proposal for the simulation lab,” said PRCC Vice President Dr. Jana Causey, who wrote the grant.
The lab features an emergency room, a surgical unit and a rehabilitation center.
“During the pandemic, we had a hard time getting into the hospitals to train our students, a hard time for clinical sites to open up and put people to work where we could train our students,” said President Dr. Adam Breerwood. “But this now removes that obstacle and gives us an opportunity to provide real-life training.”
Students can practice using responsive mannequins with adjustable levels of pain and problems.
Breerwood says he believes this lab is a great resource for students, current medical professionals and patients.
“As they enter the workforce, we feel that this equipment and this state of the art technology is going to give them the very best educational foundation they need,” Breerwood said.
Causey agreed.
“Now those students have the opportunity to work in ways they have never been able to work before, so we believe the healthcare that people will receive here in the Pine Belt will be the best it’s ever been,” Causey said.
The lab has camera monitoring each lesson so students can later watch and assess their work to continue learning from the hands on experience.
