New Augusta lifts boil water notice

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of New Augusta has lifted the boil water noticed that issued this past week.
The boil water advisory was in effect for all customers who get their drinking water from the town’s water system in Perry County. The Mahned community was also included in the advisory.
According to officials, the boil water notice was issued because of a line break.
After tests performed by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the water has been indicated to be safe to drink.
Customers are advised to follow the following steps once a boil water notice is lifted:
- Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
- Flush any faucet for a minimum of two minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.
- Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc. Mad during the boil water notice
- Rewash any food or drink contact items with “cleared” system water.
- Check water filters and replace if necessary.
- Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.
