Much cooler across the Pine Belt Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning much cooler with sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-40s. Today is going to be unseasonably cool as highs only reach the mid-60s this afternoon with a ton of sun! Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunny skies will remain through Thursday before clouds move in on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Thunderstorms will move in Friday night and will be likely for most of Saturday as our next system moves into the area. This system’s set-up suggests that strong storms could be possible. We’ll keep a close eye on it for you.
Sunday and Monday are looking sunny with highs in the 80s before storms return by the middle part of next week.
