McDonald’s restaurants in Mississippi plan to hire over 4,000 employees in 3 months

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - McDonald’s restaurants in Mississippi are planning to hire over 4,000 employees over the next three months.
“As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily,” a press release read Wednesday.
Due to the pandemic, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented over 50 COVID-19 safety procedures, including temperature checks and social distancing floor stickers.
Job seekers can learn more by visiting McDonalds.com/careers to apply to a restaurant near them, or texting ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.