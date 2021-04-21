Hattiesburg residents react to Chauvin conviction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hattiesburg residents are reacting to the Derek Chauvin conviction.
Tuesday, Chauvin, a former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer, was convicted on all counts related to the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Wednesday, Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP, said he’s hopeful that Chauvin’s conviction will be a new beginning for police relations with the African-American community.
But, he adds much work will need to be done to improve those relations.
“This could be the dawning of a new day,” said Magee. “I pray that it is the dawn of a new day.”
“We cannot take a lot of time off to celebrate, because there are a lot of cases out there unresolved.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Rebecca Tuuri, an associate professor of history at the University of Southern Mississippi, says there’s no doubt the George Floyd case has had a historic impact on the U.S. and she believes that impact could result in substantive reforms in law enforcement and society as a whole.
“It’s going to take more than just reforming police practices, it’s going to take investing in communities, it’s going to take educating people about the fact that black Americans are discriminated against in our culture and are very often linked to ideas about criminality,” Tuuri said.
Tuuri also believes most Americans support police reform.
