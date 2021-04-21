Hattiesburg High School having a traditional graduation this year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School is planning to have a traditional graduation ceremony this year for its graduating class of 2021.
All students in the graduating class will be given four tickets to the commencement ceremony and there will be regulations put into place to abide by COVID-19 protocols.
“Even in the midst of a pandemic, they were able to complete the required work, ensuring they were able to walk on May 28,” Principal Dr. Victor Hubbard said. “We cannot say enough about how resilient our students have been.”
The commencement ceremony will take place on May 28 at the Reed Green Coliseum on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.
The graduating class is expected to be around 200 students.
