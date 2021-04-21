Hattiesburg church raises $11K for addiction recovery organization

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt church held a fundraiser last month to raise money for an organization that helps with recovery efforts for those struggling with addiction.
James Moore started advocating for addiction recovery after his son, Jeffrey, died from a drug overdose in 2015. He later launched Jeffrey’s Fund, which supports recovery by helping those struggling with addiction pay for things like medicine and sober living houses. It’s all thanks to a local church.
“Jim and I had a conversation and one of the things that struck me is he said, ‘You never see a church have a bake sale for somebody in recovery,’” said Steve Casteel, senior pastor of Heritage United Methodist Church. “I thought, ‘Well, we’re going to figure out something to do.’”
Heritage United Methodist Church hosted the third annual Road to Recovery 5K in March. On Wednesday, the church presented a check for $11,000 to Jeffrey’s Fund. While financial contributions are important to Jeffrey’s Fund, we’re told fundraising isn’t the only goal.
“As important as the financial benefits are, simply the public awareness to be able to talk about this just like you would talk about diabetes, heart disease or cancer, and to do it in a setting that lets families feel comfortable bringing this out and speaking about it is important,” said Moore, board director of Road to Recovery.
Church officials say destigmatizing addiction in faith-based organizations is important.
“There’s so much shame and stigma attached to this that so many people never go to the faith community because they feel pre-judged,” Casteel said.
Moore notes through the Road to Recovery 5K, Heritage United Methodist Church is helping end the stigma.
“What touches me so much about what Heritage has done, they’ve taken this front and center,” Moore said.
If you’d like to donate to Jeffrey’s Fund, click here.
