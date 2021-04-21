ATV, trailer stolen in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to track down a stolen ATV and trailer and the suspect or suspects responsible for the theft.
The sheriff’s office said the Can-Am ATV and 5-foot by 10-foot trailer were taken Tuesday from under a carport on George Boutwell Road.
Now, investigators are turning to residents for leads in the case.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crimes Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
