Area law enforcement agencies to participate in Drug Take Back Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several law enforcement agencies around the Pine Belt will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.
It will give the public an opportunity to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medications.
The program helps keep drugs away from children or those who may be having drug problems.
Agencies in the area participating in the event include Laurel police, Petal police, Hattiesburg police, New Augusta police as well as Marion General Hospital.
No personal information will be taken from those who participate.
