Thrift store benefiting Petal animal shelter officially opens

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new thrift store that supports a Petal animal shelter had its official opening Tuesday.
A ribbon was cut during a grand opening for “The New Hope Chest” on East Central Avenue.
It benefits the New Hope Animal Rescue Center, which has been open for five months.
The thrift store has clothing, housewares, jewelry and gift items.
It actually opened to the public two weeks ago.
Some Petal city officials and local economic developers joined shelter staff for the ribbon-cutting.
“This is our third-week opening, yep, and we’ve been pretty busy, actually,” said Jessie Cardona, executive director of the New Hope Animal Rescue Center. “I was not expecting this type of turnout [for the ribbon-cutting] whatsoever, so it feels really good.”
The shelter has partnered with a Tennessee rescue organization to transport some of its homeless pets to new homes up north.
“It’s called Companion Pet Rescue, they’re out of Tennessee and then, they transport from there to Connecticut,” said Cardona. “For the most part, it’s just been working out better to send them in groups up north, because they finish out their care there and they do a thorough application process there, too.”
Hours for the store are Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
