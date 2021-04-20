Sunny Wednesday, rain expected later this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A cold front will move through the area later tonight resulting in clearing skies and lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night and into early Thursday, look for temperatures to bottom out from around 40 to the lower 40s.
During the day Thursday, you can expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
By Friday, you can look for a slight chance for showers in the morning and then showers likely by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s. The chance of rain is 60%. Expect showers and thunderstorms to be likely Friday night with lows in the upper 50s. The chance for rain is 80%.
For Saturday, you can expect skies to become partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night with lows in the mid 50s. Sunny skies return on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Monday looks sunny with highs around 80.
