Residents lose everything in Hattiesburg apartment fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of a Hattiesburg apartment complex are struggling to pick up the pieces after a fire weekend fire.
Johnathon Pressley says he had only been living in Plantations Place Apartments for two weeks when tragedy struck Sunday night.
“My whole apartment was destroyed,” Pressley said. “The fire was mostly upstairs, but when they ran the hose to put it out, they ran it through my apartment, so my apartment got water damage and fire damage.”
He remembers exactly what he was doing when he realized his building was on fire.
“I had just went to bed,” Pressley said. “It was around 11:30 p.m. and I had just laid down.”
Pressley says he heard his neighbor’s fire alarm, but he did not get up until he saw the smoke coming out of his vents.
“About the same time I did that, people were banging on my door to telling me that the building was on fire,” Pressley said.
He quickly grabbed what he could, but most of his belongings were destroyed in the fire, including his IT business equipment.
Pressly is the owner of StepAbove Media LLC, and he said some of his customer devices were destroyed as well.
“I have to restock all of my equipment, even some of the customers’ stuff that was in there,” Pressley said.
He’s trying to figure out how to move forward, creating a GoFundMe account in the hopes that people will assist him.
“It’s hard,” Pressley said. “I’m trying not to think about it, haven’t really been able to sleep any.”
Right now, the Red Cross is putting him up in a hotel.
According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, the fire has officially been ruled an accidental fire.
