PRCC’s Dailey earns MACCC goalkeeper honor
PRCC goalkeeper Kylie Dailey was honored by the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference after she shut out No. 6 Jones College. (Source: Pearl River Community College Communications)
By Tim Doherty | April 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 3:06 PM

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College freshman Kylie Dailey was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Goalkeeper of the Week.”

The league announced the weekly awards Tuesday morning.

Dailey, a Lucedale native, landed the honor after backstopping Pearl River to a 1-0 overtime win over then-No. 6 Jones College last week.

Dailey turned away 10 shots in 96 minutes of play

Dailey became the second PRCC women’s goalkeeper to earn the award after teammate Azaria Breaux picked up the honor a week ago.

Pearl River hosts Meridian Community College at 5 p.m. on Monday.

