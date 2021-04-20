PRCC’s Dailey earns MACCC goalkeeper honor

From Pearl River Community College Communications
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College freshman Kylie Dailey was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Goalkeeper of the Week.”
The league announced the weekly awards Tuesday morning.
Dailey, a Lucedale native, landed the honor after backstopping Pearl River to a 1-0 overtime win over then-No. 6 Jones College last week.
Dailey turned away 10 shots in 96 minutes of play
Dailey became the second PRCC women’s goalkeeper to earn the award after teammate Azaria Breaux picked up the honor a week ago.
Pearl River hosts Meridian Community College at 5 p.m. on Monday.
