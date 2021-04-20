Petal Ward 3 candidates make their case ahead of runoff

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Ward 3 voters in Petal will be making their decision as to who will represent them for the next four years in a runoff election for the Republican nomination to be held on Tuesday, April 27.
Incumbent Alderman Clint Moore is facing a stiff challenge from a relative newcomer to politics, Blake Nobles.
After ballots were counted in the Primary on April 6, Nobles led Moore by 8 votes, triggering the runoff.
Moore said he has the experience it takes to lead and will continue serving the people of Ward 3.
“I think the main thing that sets me apart is the experience,” Moore said. “Being a part of the city for seven years now, I know what it takes to have tough conversations with department heads. It does take a while to learn and understand what’s going on.
“In a board that’s already has a few new board members coming in, it’s important to create some stability and have some long-term planning, and I think I bring that voice of reason.”
Nobles says that the residents in Ward 3 aren’t satisfied with the representation they’ve been receiving and pledges to make decisions based on their needs.
“We see how much leadership on a local level affects people’s lives,” Nobles said. “Aldermen, the mayor, we’re the ones that actually determine what your streets look like, determine what the closest policies to your life look like.
“We need to be held accountable to that. That’s why I’m going out and speaking to all these people. It’s local, it’s close to you. This is where you have a lot of impact.”
Ward 3 voters can cast their ballots next Tuesday at the Petal Masonic Lodge located at 120 Cameron Street.
