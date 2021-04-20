Organizations team up to donate to homeless, domestic abuse shelter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple organizations are collaborating to donate clothes and other necessities to charitable causes.
Organizations participating include sororities from the University of Southern Mississippi and the Mississippi Association of Educational Office Professionals.
Items and money donated are being split between The Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg and the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter in Laurel.
“We serve men, women, children and pets, so there is a constant need for supplies,” said Jason Niblett, a DAFS victim advocate and community outreach member.
The organizations have been able to donate over $400 in cash and gift cards while also donating over 40 bags of clothes for donations.
“Where unity is, there’s always strength, and the more we work together to bring awareness to all of the homelessness, to recognize them as people, we can make a difference,” said Alana Carpenter-Parker, an MAEOP board member.
If you have any items or money you would like to donate to the organizations, you can contact Jennifer Lewis at jennifer.lewis@usm.edu.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.