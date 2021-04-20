MSDH: Daily coronavirus count adds another 362

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi rose to more than 360.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 362 new coronavirus cases with eight new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday
Three new deaths were reported between April 17-April 18. Another five deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 4-April 15.
In the eight-county Pine Belt, Tuesday’s new daily coronavirus cases rose by 29, though no new deaths were reported.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 309,585 and 7,161, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,334 COVID-19 cases and 681 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,554 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,562 cases, 149 deaths
- Jasper: 2,203 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,324 cases, 161 deaths
- Lamar: 6,152 cases, 85 deaths
- Marion: 2,670 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,253 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,616 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 299,066 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
According to MSDH, 1,575,798 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 701,771 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,678,288 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
