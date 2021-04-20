Mississippi athletes will be able to earn money for likeness

White team quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks for an open receiver during the first half of Mississippi State's Maroon and White spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. The White team won 30-22. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press | April 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 4:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — College athletes in Mississippi will soon be able to earn money from their own name, image or likeness.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2313, also known as the “Mississippi Intercollegiate Athletics Compensation Rights Act” on Friday.

The legislation becomes law July 1. A small number of other states have also enacted such laws.

A Florida law that also takes effect July 1 will let student-athletes make money through contracts.

A similar California law takes effect in January 2023.

All eight of Mississippi’s public universities and the state College Board supported the proposal, which officials said will help the schools compete for talent.