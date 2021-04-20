Hattiesburg mayoral candidates make pitch to voters ahead of Democratic runoff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vanessa Jones and Lakeylah White will face off for the Democratic nomination for Hattiesburg mayor next Tuesday in a runoff.
Jones, a long-time fixture in Hattiesburg legal circles, received the most votes in the primary, pulling 910 of the 2,081 votes cast, for 43.7%. White was close behind.
White, who led the city’s department of urban development during the final term of former mayor Johnny DuPree, picked up 870 votes, or 41.8% of the votes.
Both women encouraged voters to come out and cast their ballot.
White and Jones shared their goals and platforms again with the runoff just a week away.
“First, I think that just helping our small businesses to grow and develop, that’s very important as well as getting programs for our youth. That’s also important to me. Community development and housing, that’s my background. So, of course, I want to see this city grow,” White said.
“I want the voters to remember that small businesses are the background of our community and number one, I’m pro-business. And number two is we need to get our education system from a D and our high school from an F,” Jones said.
Absentee voting will continue this week through Saturday.
The winner of the April 27 runoff will face incumbent Mayor Toby Barker in the June general election.
