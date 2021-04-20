Forrest County unveils community center, arboretum in works

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Local leaders and community members gathered in Sheeplo on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the opening of a new community center.
District 4 Supervisor Roderick Woullard said the community center has been a goal for a long time. He thanked all the county staff that helped make it a reality.
“It’s a great accomplishment and the people in the community deserve something like this,” Woullard said. “It serves as a voting precinct and a place to make memories. You know, when you start on projects, you envision them, but it exceeds all my visions. It really has.”
The community center is surrounded by a walking track and trees and flowers. The landscaping around the center is thanks to grant money from the Mississippi Urban Forrest Council, Canadian National Railroad and America in Bloom. The organizations work together to provide communities money for beautification projects.
Donna Yowell, executive director of the Mississippi Urban Forrest Council, said there are lots of benefits to quality landscaping for communities.
“Plants and trees and flowers have a huge impact on communities, especially the quality of the life of people who live in these communities because we all want great places to live and we all want beautiful places to live,” she said.
Yowell said beautification not only impacts the quality of life for residents but encourages development, tourism and overall improvements.
The county also took the opportunity to announce a second grant for an arboretum. The arboretum will host a variety of native species plants and trees and likely a small structure like a gazebo.
Yowell said she usually works with municipalities for projects like this and is excited that the county applied for the grants.
“Forrest County will be the first county in the state of Mississippi to host an arboretum site, and we will include them on the Mississippi Arboretum trail,” she said.
The Forrest County Board of Supervisors will soon decide the location of the arboretum and begin design plans.
Residents in Sheeplo shared excitement about their new community center during a short reception inside.
Piney Grove Baptist Church Pastor Anthony McCullum says his congregation is looking forward to using the space.
“There’s a men’s group that’s already talking about being able to set up meetings here at the community center as well as a women’s group at the church,” McCullum said.
He added that the church hopes their events will bring the community together.
“At the end of every year on Christmas morning, we do a big Christmas breakfast for the church,” McCullum said. “So we’re looking forward to hopefully being able to do our Christmas breakfast here and invite the whole community.”
Longtime resident Natalie Pugh says she loves living in the Sheeplo community.
“Everybody here is family, and if you aren’t family, they make you feel like it,” Pugh said. “It’s so nice to have a center in our community that we can use here instead of having to go out to other places.”
Pugh said she already has plans to use the center.
“My niece, my great-niece, is getting ready to turn 1 and I think this is a great facility for us to do some bouncers and things like that so I just can’t wait,” she said.
The center is located at 160 McGilvary Road in the Sheeplo community.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.