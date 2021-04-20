Experts: Diet culture and mental health may have connection

“I think messages about dieting cause people to feel pressure again to lose weight or to look a certain way or have a certain body type in order to be accepted,” said Krystal Draughn, with Hattiesburg Clinic Psychology & Counseling. “People with eating disorders are sort of predisposed to listening to those messages. They then, in turn, practice eating disorder behaviors. The messages themselves don’t really cause eating disorders, but they do perpetuate the ongoing eating disorder behaviors.”