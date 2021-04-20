Experts: Diet culture and mental health may have connection

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to health experts with Hattiesburg Clinic, diet culture is a set of beliefs valuing weight, shape, appearance and size above health.
We’re told people suffering from eating disorders may be more vulnerable to the effects of diet culture.
“I think messages about dieting cause people to feel pressure again to lose weight or to look a certain way or have a certain body type in order to be accepted,” said Krystal Draughn, with Hattiesburg Clinic Psychology & Counseling. “People with eating disorders are sort of predisposed to listening to those messages. They then, in turn, practice eating disorder behaviors. The messages themselves don’t really cause eating disorders, but they do perpetuate the ongoing eating disorder behaviors.”
Officials say different aspects, like cultural and environmental factors, may impact people with mental health issues such as eating disorders.
“That’s where the diet culture would fall in is under the environmental factors,” Draughn said. “If somebody has low self esteem, they’re more predisposed. Any other mental health diagnoses, they can be predisposed, and just being disconnected in general from your body and the signals and what your body needs...all of that contributes to eating disorders.”
