Event promoting small businesses to be held Saturday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg entrepreneur will be hosting an event in Town Square Park Saturday to promote small businesses.
The event, “The Who’s Who of the Hub City,” will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and features several small businesses.
La’Keisha Kindred, the owner of E.E. Express and creator of the event, says it will be family-friendly.
“I want y’all to come out and try all our food vendors,” Kindrel said. “We have a lot of food vendors. So we know if you come out and eat, you can come out and eat, shop, mingle and socialize.”
She also says COVID-19 regulations will be strictly enforced.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.