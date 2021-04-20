Ellisville deputy clerk fired after discrepancies found in water dept. records

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville deputy clerk has been terminated after discrepancies were discovered in the city’s water department records.
Emerald Wuertz was fired after a special-called alderman meeting concerning the matter. She was hired on August 16, 2016, and was named Waterworks Employee of the Year in 2018.
Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said the state auditor’s office was notified within the hour after making the discovery and has made a request to them in assisting with an audit of water department records.
Buckhaults went on to say that measures have been taken to protect all the city’s water department accounts.
Officials with the state were in Ellisville on Tuesday investigating the incident and the results will be published when that investigation has concluded.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.