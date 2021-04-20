Covington Co. teen becomes 1st in Miss. to earn top marks in both Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pamela Bullard, an 18-year-old from Covington County, has become the first female in Mississippi to earn the highest marks in both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Back in 2019, the Boy Scouts of America had just started allowing girls into their programs. Now, as of February, the inaugural class of female eagle scouts has been awarded their rank.
Bullard sets herself apart from the class by also having previously won the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in the organization. It is presented to only 5% of scouts.
Her time in Boy Scouts had a rocky path though.
“There were a few guys who believed it was not our place to be in Boy Scouts,” Bullard said.
To earn her Gold Award, Bullard and a group of other scouts worked on a project to make sure that all military graves in Covington County were properly marked.
Over 40 books of information regarding the former military members of Covington County were condensed by a group of Girl Scouts into one confined area that can now be found on Facebook.
While working on the project, Bullard’s grandfather, a Vietnam veteran, passed away. This caused Bullard to have to work on adding her own grandfather into the information.
“Even though my grandfather passed away, I was able to go on,” Bullard said. “I still did the community projects I was doing.”
Her perseverance and strength, along with her amazing accolades, have set the standard for scouts and young women everywhere.
“To all the girls that are watching this, coming from someone who has dealt with the struggles, you can do this,” Bullard said. “You are just as great as any guy. Just go for it, and if you have the mind and the determination to do it, go for it!”
