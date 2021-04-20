Coast shipyard receives $107-million Navy contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) _ Huntington Ingalls received a $107-million contract from the United States Navy to purchase long-lead-time materials in advance of construction of LHA 9, an America-class amphibious assault ship.
The contract is the fifth increment of long-lead-time material for the ship, which will be built in Pascagoula.
“Utilizing advanced appropriations funding to procure long-lead-time materials for the LHA 9 allows Ingalls shipbuilders to work undeterred in our effort to provide the Navy with the ships it needs,” said U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“I’m pleased to see this contract issued now as we begin the FY2022 process of funding future shipbuilding needs.”
The America-class amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver a Marine Expeditionary Unit using rotary lift and fixed wing aircraft, functioning in many ways like a smaller aircraft carrier.
“The talented shipbuilders at Ingalls build some of the world’s finest ships for our U.S. Navy fleet,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said.
“This new award is a down payment on the construction of LHA 9, the third of a new generation of amphibious assault ships that will enhance our sailors’ and marines’ ability to project power around the globe.”
