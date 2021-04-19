West Jasper School District planning improvements with federal funds

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students, teachers and parents in the West Jasper School District can look forward to some upgrades in the near future.
Superintendent Warren Woodrow said the district is set to receive federal funds to improve the quality of education.
“The money we’re getting is coming from the federal government but it’s being administered by the Mississippi Department of Education,” Woodrow said.
Woodrow has already started brainstorming how to use the money, and one thing he’s focused on is air quality.
“We are going to address air quality. We have proximal 80 air conditioning units scattered throughout the district, many on rooftops that are 20-30 years old,” Woodrow said.
But air quality is not his only concern. Online learning has been an issue for students as well, especially because Jasper County is considered a rural area.
“Another thing we’ve discussed is putting additional fiber down, from campus to campus, school to school, building to building in our district in order to facility online learning,” Woodrow said.
Safer transportation is also on the list.
“Possibly purchase buses to allow us to social distance more on our buses for athletic trips,” Woodrow said.
And no matter how the money is spent or who’s spending it, Woodrow said he’s excited and thankful.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for school districts across the state to make some much-needed repairs,” Woodrow said.
Lastly, he mentioned that West Jasper has to submit their plans to the department of education for approval by the end of the month and the money must be used by September 2023.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.