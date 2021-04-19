USM Veterans Center receives 2nd grant for food program

From the University of Southern Mississippi University Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A University of Southern Mississippi auxiliary will use a $10,000 grant to help feed local and student veterans.
USM’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, in collaboration with the Mississippi Community Veterans Engagement Board, obtained a Bob Woodruff Foundation stimulus grant to fund an initiative combating “food insecurity” for the second time within the past year
This grant will serve 50 local military veterans, with a maximum benefit of $200 per individual, allowing them to gain access to nutritious foods.
Each participating veteran will be awarded a $200 gift card for the purchase of healthy foods at the Corner Market Grocery Store.
The Corner Market management staff has worked closely with USM and the Mississippi Community Veterans Engagement Board to meet the needs of local veterans participating in this program.
According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs and numerous independent researchers, nearly 1.5 million military veterans in the United States are living below the federal poverty level.
An additional 2.4 million veterans are living “paycheck to paycheck.”
Military veterans living in poverty are at even higher risk than non-veterans for food insecurity, homelessness and other material hardship.
Independent Veteran Administration-related research estimates food insecurity among veterans vary widely, ranging from 6 percent to 24 percent (nearly twice that of the general U.S. population).
Higher rates of food insecurity have been reported among high-risk subgroups, including veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan (27 percent), female veterans (28 percent), homeless and formerly homeless veterans (49 percent) and veterans with serious mental illness (35 percent).
Documented research further indicates additional risk factors for food insecurity specific to veteran populations include younger age, recent departure from active-duty military service and lower final military paygrade.
Veteran food insecurity is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes including poor overall health status and delayed or missed care.
For more information about the USM Veterans Center, call (601) 264-4629 or visit: www.usm.edu/military-veterans
