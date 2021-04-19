USM ROTC presents VFW with Space Force flag

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of ROTC at the University of Southern Mississippi presented a Space Force flag to the VFW in Hattiesburg during a special ceremony Monday.
The National Defense Authorization Act created the Space Force branch of the military in December 2019. Now, thanks to the ROTC’s fundraising, the Space Force’s flag will fly next to the rest of the military flags in the VFW.
Post commander Gary Iverson says he is thankful to members of ROTC detachment 432 for sponsoring the Space Force flag at the VFW.
“Receiving this flag from ROTC is — I don’t even know how to explain it. Getting a new armed forces flag means a lot. [It] is a big deal that we have this and they gave us this flag for presentation that we will use from here on out. It’s a historical moment for us and for them and for America,” Iverson said.
Cadet Colonel Emily Riter spearheaded the fundraising. She says it was a group effort.
“We just really wanted to be a part of helping this post get the flag and being one of those first detachments to have a sponsorship like that,” Riter said.
She presented the flag to Iverson while the Space Force anthem played.
“I am super excited,” Riter said. “I am a graduating senior this year, so I have three weeks until I actually commission and go active duty. So this is kind of my last big part that I get to play. As the cadet wing commander, I get to help the people that are coming up behind me, the cadets that are still in school. So this feels like my last little hurrah with the detachment and my last little thing to get us recognized.”
Iverson says the VFW members are happy to have such a close and supportive relationship with USM ROTC groups.
“We are very proud that we have a long-standing relationship with the ROTC program at USM,” Iverson said. “They have been coming here for a long time and helping us with the Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day ceremonies that we have next door.”
He says the Space Force flag will appear in the flag procession for the first time at the upcoming Memorial Day ceremony in Veteran’s Memorial Park.
