USM ROTC presents VFW with Space Force flag

“I am super excited,” Riter said. “I am a graduating senior this year, so I have three weeks until I actually commission and go active duty. So this is kind of my last big part that I get to play. As the cadet wing commander, I get to help the people that are coming up behind me, the cadets that are still in school. So this feels like my last little hurrah with the detachment and my last little thing to get us recognized.”