Test of Hattiesburg weather sirens delayed ‘til 4 p.m. Monday

From City of Hattiesburg Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Due to the timing of state testing at several of Hattiesburg Public School District elementary schools, Monday morning’s scheduled weather siren test has been pushed back to 4 p.m. Monday.
Six sirens, located throughout the city limits of Hattiesburg, will be tested. Each siren has a reach of about 3 miles.
The sirens are located at:
- East Seventh-Main streets intersection
- William Carey University
- Hattiesburg-Cox streets intersection
- Tatum Park
- Thames Elementary
- Classic Drive
The tests are to ensure systems are engaging properly during severe weather warnings.
To monitor the testing process, officials from Forrest County Emergency Management will be on scene at the Hattiesburg 9-1-1 office and the Hattiesburg Fire Department will stage trucks at each of the siren locations to confirm working status.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.