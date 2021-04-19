Part of Sharon Moss Road in Jones County closed due to bridge work

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A stretch of Sharon Moss Road between Lake Como Road and Reedy Creek Road in Jones County will be closed due to bridge work being done in the area.
Drivers are urged to use caution and find alternate routes while the construction of two new bridges is underway.
The project costs just over a million dollars and is funded through a state aid road project grant and issued through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Beat 1 Supervisor Johnny Burnett said the bridges had become unsafe through the years and the decision was made to replace them. He is asking the public to be patient while work is being done.
“We appreciate their patience. We strive to keep a good road through here,” Burnett said. “It’s a highly traveled road, these bridges here were not safe for school buses to go over. So that’s one of our big goals, is to protect our kids getting them to and from school.
“We’ve got a lot of elderly people living in this area and we strive to protect them and keep these roads good, keep them marked where people can see the stripes on the road. Safety is a big factor in bridges and keeping our roads in shape.”
Work is expected to be completed in about three or four months.
