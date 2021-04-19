Nice and sunny to start the week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs topping out into the low 70s.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s.
Tuesday will start off cloudy with a few sprinkles, but skies will clear up by mid-morning. Highs will be in the mid-70s in the afternoon with sunny skies.
Wednesday will be cooler with highs only in the mid-60s and sunny skies. Lows will fall into the upper 30s Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Sunny skies will remain though Thursday before clouds move in on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Thunderstorms will move in Friday night and will be likely for most of Saturday as our next system moves into the area.
