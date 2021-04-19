Multiple garbage dumps discovered in De Soto National Forest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Forest officials are reminding the public that it is illegal to dump waste in national forests after the recent discovery of multiple garages dumps in the De Soto National Forest.
Garbage dumps continue to be a problem in all national forests, according to Forest Service for National Forests in Mississippi,
The waste dumps can be harmful to wildlife and pollute surrounding soil and water. Dumping garbage on federal land also forces taxpayers to cover the costs of cleanup.
“Encountering other people’s trash on the forest detracts from everyone’s nature experience and can deteriorate recreation experiences and wildlife habitat quality,” said De Soto District Ranger Anne Casey. “In order to manage our public lands well, we need everyone’s assistance in keeping our forests clean and healthy.”
It is a federal crime to dump garbage on national forest land. Those caught can be ticketed and fined up to $5,000 and face up to 6 months in jail.
If you encounter a dump site on national forest land, contact the local ranger district.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.