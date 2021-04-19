Man wanted for questioning charged in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for questioning in connection with a Sunday shooting in Hattiesburg has been charged in the investigation.
According to Hattiesburg police, Darius Ja’mar Moye, 24, turned himself in to authorities Sunday night.
Moye has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was also served with four misdemeanor warrants.
Police said the shooting happened on Country Club Road just after noon Sunday. Officials said the shooting was isolated and “domestic related.”
No injuries were reported.
