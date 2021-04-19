Kidnapping, robbery suspects appear in Jasper Co. court

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three suspects accused of kidnapping, robbing and beating a woman last week had their bonds set by a Jasper County judge Monday.
Matthew Sumrall, 20, Tyris Frye, 19, and Amber Broadhead, 20, have been charged with kidnapping and strong arm robbery in the investigation.
During their initial court appearances, bond for Sumrall was set at $91,500. Broadhead’s bond was set at $70,000, and Frye’s bond was set at $60,500.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported she was attacked while visiting an acquaintance at a home on State Route 15 near Bay Springs on April 12.
The woman told investigators Sumrall, Frye and Broadhead “held, assaulted and robbed” her and took her purse, jewelry, money, credit cards and other items.
After the alleged robbery, the woman reported the trio forced her into a vehicle and drove her to Jones County, where she was dropped off.
The sheriff’s office said the woman suffered a broken nose and a cut that required stitches.
Sumrall and Frye were arrested April 15 in Stringer. During the arrest, deputies reportedly recovered the victim’s purse, jewelry and credit cards. We’re told deputies also seized what they believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.
In addition to kidnapping and robbery, Sumrall and Frye were each charged with possession of marijuana. Sumrall faces several other charges including simple assault, petit larceny and possession of a controlled substance.
Broadhead turned herself in to authorities on April 16.
A court date has not been set for the suspects.
