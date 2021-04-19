Hope Clinic preparing for annual Hero’s Walk for Hope

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hope Clinic of Hattiesburg is preparing for its sixth annual Hero’s Walk for Hope happening this Saturday at Temple Baptist Church.
The Hope Clinic is a nonprofit organization that provides complimentary pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and other parenting services to their customers.
The event is a 2-mile walk to raise money for the Hope Clinic to get a new building in the future.
“We can only see one patient at a time right now with the size of our building, so if a woman calls us and needs to be seen immediately, we do not have the ability to see them in a lot of cases,” said executive director Karen Sims.
It is not required to raise or donate money to participate in the walk, but there will be prizes given away to people who raise a certain amount of money such as T-shirts, gift cards and a Yeti cooler to the person who raises the most.
The walk will take place Saturday, April 24, starting at 8 a.m.
If you would like to register or donate, you can do so at www.hcfriends.com.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.