Coast’s Wicker Center gets $7 million infrastructure allocation

From University of Southern Mississippi University Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi was recently awarded $7 million in state funding to support infrastructure associated with the Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise.
The appropriated money from both capital expense funds and the Mississippi Development Authority’s Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, brings the total to $21 million in appropriated monies to USM since 2019 for Wicker Center infrastructure and programming.
The following projects will be supported by this $7 million award:
- Wharf and pier improvements supporting the Research Vessel (R/V) Gilbert R. Mason and two additional large research vessel slips
- Short-term pier access for support vessels
- Infrastructure support for launch of uncrewed maritime systems.
“We are thankful our legislators, the governor, the Mississippi Port of Gulfport and the community continue to invest and support this transformational project that brings together industry, non-profit, federal and state partners to grow the blue economy in Mississippi,” said Kelly Lucas, USM’s associate vice president for research/Coastal Operations.
The 62,000-square-foot Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise will be located at the Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport and is expected to open in April 2022.
The center is a comprehensive research-and-development partnership program focused on uncrewed maritime systems and blue technology innovation.
The program includes access to prototype fabrication equipment, laboratories, training, and conference space and access to the 4-dimensional shallow-, medium- and deep-water testing range with a command-and-control center for real-time mission support.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations Uncrewed Maritime Systems headquarters will be located in the new building along with USM and other private partners.
The previous $14 million in funding awarded to USM included program support from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act and additional infrastructure funds from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund to support building infrastructure and site improvements.
The Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport has committed $32 million in restoration funds to build the Wicker Center.
“We appreciate our great partnership with the Port of Gulfport,” said Gordon Cannon, USM vice president for research. “They have been instrumental in building infrastructure needed to support this program, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to implement the waterside improvements for the ocean enterprise program.”
