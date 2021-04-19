Abraham shines in MSU spring game

Sophomore Will Rogers earned the start at quarterback for the Maroon team, finishing 25-of-41 passing for 255 yards and one touchdown. Five of his passes went for 20 or more yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to Makai Polk with 11 seconds left in the first half. Sophomore Lideatrick Griffin was on the receiving end of a 45-yard scoring pass from Daniel Greek, who was 8-of-11 passing for 101 yards and one touchdown while playing for both teams.