Wildcats wrap up spring football

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Wildcats wrapped up a productive spring with a scrimmage on Thursday night in Poplarville.
It was a crucial set of practices for coach Seth Smith and company who missed out on last year’s spring opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Biggest thing we’ve learned is just the leadership we’ve been able to bring back,” Smith said. “Not going to make an excuse, we didn’t get the chance to do this last spring. There was no spring and the spring is where you establish a team. We think we’ll leave this spring and roll into summer and have a great idea who some of our core leaders are.”
“Everything been pretty smooth,” said PRCC sophomore wide receiver Tavion Smith, an Oak Grove grad. “You know we working every day in the weight room out here. We’re getting better every day.”
