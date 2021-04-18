Vashon Sims grateful to sign with Gulf Coast

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Vashon Sims never thought he’d see a “Signing Day.”
A nearly-fatal car accident in 2019 broke his spine and had doctors doubting he’d ever walk again. But there sat the soon-to-be East Marion grad on Thursday afternoon, not only walking, but signing a basketball scholarship with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Grateful doesn’t begin to describe how Sims feels.
“Honestly, the accident was like a blessing and a curse because without that accident I wouldn’t see stuff as I see it now,” Sims said. “I see stuff totally different. Everything is more valuable, time is more valuable. Where I came from, I never thought I’d be able to play again. With Gulf Coast giving me a chance, it’s just a dream come true ‘cause this is all I ever wanted to do.”
